Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,537 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 294% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,184 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,445,000. Robbins Farley increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

