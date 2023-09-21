Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

