MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $390.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $333.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.16. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $475.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 2.46.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

