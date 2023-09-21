Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $20,134.80 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $20,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,840.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.24. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $481.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

