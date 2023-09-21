Olin Anton Purchases 2,000 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Olin Anton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,960.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock opened at C$10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$800.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$39.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.96.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

