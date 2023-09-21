PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $24,228.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $24,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,075,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,159,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $3,345.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,100 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $13,881.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $14,168.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $9,525.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $10,761.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $8,138.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $7,560.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $11,322.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $6,210.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PRT stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 159.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

