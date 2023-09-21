Insider Buying: Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Acquires $28,800.00 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph C. Sardano acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on SRTS

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 403.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 80,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.