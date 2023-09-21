Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $24,546.98 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $24,546.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 336,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,981.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $478.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,694.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 84,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 898,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 195.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,454,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 961,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

