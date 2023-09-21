Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells C$25,860.90 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$25,860.90.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE ORA opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$627.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.84. Aura Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Aura Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

