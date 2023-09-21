Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Herc by 108.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $3,435,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,189,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HRI opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. Herc has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Herc will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

