Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

