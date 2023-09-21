Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $10.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $289.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $153.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 262,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 48.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 565.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 307,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.