SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $131,088.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 31.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SiTime by 16.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in SiTime by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $110.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12. SiTime has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

