Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

