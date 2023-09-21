Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Westpark Capital decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $10,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.