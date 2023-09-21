SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III Buys 150,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,913,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SelectQuote Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $221.78 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLQT

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.