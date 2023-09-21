William C. Werner Sells 1,970 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

