Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $31,767.06 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

