Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Insider Buys C$35,567.91 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,567.91.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 76,208 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$510,593.60.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

TSE CHW opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.40 and a 52-week high of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 58.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.25.

Chesswood Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHW

About Chesswood Group

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.