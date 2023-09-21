Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 5,968 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,574 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $24,267.46.
- On Monday, July 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,029 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $58,903.33.
- On Friday, June 30th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $604,194.12.
Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.2 %
JOBY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.98.
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $43,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 104.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $326,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
