High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Buys C$43,397.63 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,750 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,397.63.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,672.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,196.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,811.90.

On Wednesday, August 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,041.95.

On Friday, August 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,315.12.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$10.79 on Thursday. High Liner Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The stock has a market cap of C$359.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of C$341.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.43 million. Equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8687708 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their target price on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

