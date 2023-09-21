Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Director Sells $72,992.70 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $72,992.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, John Thomas sold 3,334 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $83,316.66.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

See Also

