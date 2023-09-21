Robert J. Mears Sells 13,304 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Atomera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $12.12.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atomera
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Small Cap Retail: Signs of Life in a Dead Market?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.