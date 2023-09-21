Robert J. Mears Sells 13,304 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

About Atomera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Atomera by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atomera by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

