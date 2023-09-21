Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Acquires C$64,285.00 in Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) Director Keith L. Ray bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,285.00.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.9 %
FC stock opened at C$10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$349.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.92. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.53 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 72.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9746589 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.
