Insider Selling: Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Major Shareholder Sells $51,691.38 in Stock

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 132,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $51,691.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,384 shares in the company, valued at $216,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Css Llc/Il sold 30,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Css Llc/Il sold 10,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Css Llc/Il sold 76,880 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $36,902.40.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il sold 5,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Css Llc/Il sold 140,000 shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VINE opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 774.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

