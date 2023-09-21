World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

WWE opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.13 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,890,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 674.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

