Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel purchased 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,199.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel purchased 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,739 shares in the company, valued at $426,199.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 3,329 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,832.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,161 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,625 shares of company stock worth $4,112,684. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SNCY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $795.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

