Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $63.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

