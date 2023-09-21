Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NDCVF opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

