Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDCVF
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic Semiconductor ASA
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Small Cap Retail: Signs of Life in a Dead Market?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.