SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SLM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.13 on Thursday. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In related news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $40,649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,054,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,397,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.