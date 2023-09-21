Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,063,000 after buying an additional 123,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.56. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

