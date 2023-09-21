Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 761.25

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 761.25 ($9.43).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informa from GBX 690 ($8.55) to GBX 740 ($9.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.60) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.16) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 720 ($8.92) to GBX 850 ($10.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of INF opened at GBX 751.80 ($9.31) on Thursday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 500.20 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 788.40 ($9.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 739.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 713.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,000.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Informa’s payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

