Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.29.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $392.55 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

