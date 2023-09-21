Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $40.00

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYNH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health
Syneos Health Stock Performance
Shares of SYNH opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.58.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Syneos Health
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Small Cap Retail: Signs of Life in a Dead Market?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.