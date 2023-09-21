Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $40.00

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYNH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $2,533,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Free Report

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.