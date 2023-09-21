Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $84,200.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $60,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

