Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 2,115 Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,821,237.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

