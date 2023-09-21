Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 2,115 Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,821,237.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine Opco
About Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine Opco
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.