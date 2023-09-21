Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CFO Acquires $100,800.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Phelps Morris bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,192.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTC Solar

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 189,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $6,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,881,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.