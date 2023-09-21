Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $108,600.34 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $106,133.38.

On Monday, July 17th, Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36.

Shares of SNX opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 505,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after buying an additional 137,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

