Brokerages Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT at $43.33

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research analysts have commented on MOD shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE MOD opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

