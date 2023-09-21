Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $44.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. Research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

