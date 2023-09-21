AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE:AB opened at $32.00 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 107.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.