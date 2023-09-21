Brokerages Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) PT at $2.08

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CANO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $766.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 11,402.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

