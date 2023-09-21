Brent P. Jensen Sells 8,082 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $115,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,104,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,889,000 after acquiring an additional 586,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

