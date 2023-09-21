Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $122,662.25 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Max Bouthillette sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $122,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,766 shares in the company, valued at $465,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Max Bouthillette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, Max Bouthillette sold 1,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $11,570.00.

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 2.8 %

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4,466.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLX Energy Services from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLX Energy Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 555.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 596,713 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 35.0% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,419,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $4,066,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $3,438,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.