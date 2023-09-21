Insider Selling: Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Sells $125,550.25 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $125,550.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,808.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kraig Yarbrough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,751 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $21,747.42.

On Thursday, August 17th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 2,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $24,480.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,302 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $16,275.00.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBS stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

