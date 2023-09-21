Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $150,300.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 791,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 472,027 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRSR

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.