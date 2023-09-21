Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Sells $169,714.20 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $169,714.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $371.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
