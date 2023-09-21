Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $114.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.25.

Lennar stock opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

