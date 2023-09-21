Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $250.00 at UBS Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $205.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.