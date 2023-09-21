Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $152.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $157.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

